Army veteran and counterterrorism expert Mike Glover joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss what needs to change to bolster military readiness and why he is not surprised morale is poor.
Recent Posts
- Biden is the Grinch who stole Christmas by using Bidenomics
- US enters 2024 with smallest military in more than 80 years
- Georgia’s second-largest school system ordered to redraw districts after judge deems map discriminatory
- Ravens’ Keaton Mitchell suffers gruesome knee injury vs Jaguars
- Florida GOP suspends chairman, demands resignation amid rape allegations