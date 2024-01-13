Utah mayor secures first Senate endorsement in bid for Romney’s seat

FIRST ON FOX: Utah GOP Senate hopeful Trent Staggs is snagging a key endorsement from Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville as he competes for retiring Senator Mitt Romney’s seat.

Tuberville is the first Senator to throw his support behind the Senate candidate and weigh in on the race for Romney’s vacant seat. The Riverton, Utah, Mayor has already secured more than 30 endorsements from current and former elected officials in the Beehive State.

“I’m proud to endorse Trent Staggs for United States Senate. We don’t just need Republicans in Washington,” said Tuberville. “We need conservatives who aren’t afraid of a fight.”

“I look forward to having Mayor Staggs join myself and Senator Mike Lee in taking on corruption, defending the unborn and fighting for the America First agenda,” said Tuberville.

Staggs, who said he would support term limits, tax cuts and immigration reform in Congress, has represented a town of about 45,000 people in Salt Lake Valley since 2018. While in office, Staggs says he helped establish Riverton’s own police department and grew the area’s economy.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of Senator Tuberville. I look forward to joining him in fighting against the radical left and defending liberty in Washington,”said Staggs.

Staggs is up against nearly a dozen contenders in the GOP Senate primary, namely Republican Utah Congressman John Curtis, who threw his hat in the race just days ago, telling Salt Lake City radio station KSL TV that he had an “aha moment” after teasing a Senate bid this September.

“After many Utahns from across the state reached out and urged him to run, John decided it was the right thing to do,” a Curtis campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Former Utah state House Speaker Brad Wilson, Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr. and former GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s staffer Carolyn Phippen are among the other prominent contenders for the seat.

Although Romney has not endorsed his successor, he said that Washington needs “a new generation of leaders” and slammed both President Biden and former President Trump’s policies in his retirement announcement.

“Utah is fortunate to have several candidates who are interested in serving in the Senate, and Senator Romney appreciates their willingness to serve. He is staying out of the race,” Liz Johnson, Romney’s chief of staff, told Fox News Digital.

The Republican Senate primary election in Utah will be held on June 25, 2024. The general election will be on November 5, 2024.