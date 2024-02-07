Russia’s Black Sea Fleet suffered significant losses over the five months following the collapse of the U.N.-brokered grain deal as Ukraine staked a strong claim over major routes through the Black Sea. (Video: East2West)
Recent Posts
- Florida Supreme Court will decide whether abortion amendment belongs on November ballot
- CBS Sports boss shuts down idea of Trump replacing Biden for Super Bowl pregame interview
- Ukraine says Russia’s Black Sea Fleet suffered debilitating losses since collapse of grain deal
- 12 stranded on Disneyland roller coaster in Hong Kong after sudden stop mid-ride
- Trump immunity claim ruling was ‘a case of first impression’: Kerri Kupec Urbahn