Popular Italian-American TikTok personality Jojo Scarlotta sat down with Fox News Digital on his and his twin brother Nicky’s 25th birthday to share his philosophy on family, the American dream, and hard work.
Recent Posts
- Mark Levin: There’s not a single legitimate charge against Trump
- Viral Staten Island TikToker shares views on American inflation: ‘You got to work hard’
- Police search for killer continues after two shot in dorm room in Colorado
- Rep Mike Turner faces ‘blowback’ for sounding the alarm over Russia threat
- The congressional fight over aid to Ukraine and Israel