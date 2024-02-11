TikTok star Anna Frey’s resemblance to Brock Purdy landed her tickets to the Super Bowl. She talks about the moment with Fox News Digital.
Recent Posts
- Matt Ryan on Taylor Swift effect ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
- Kurt Warner on difficulty of repeating as Super Bowl champions
- Caesars’ Ken Fuchs talks company’s place in Super Bowl sports-betting history
- Viral TikTok sensation Anna Frey heads to Super Bowl to cheer on Brock Purdy
- Hillary Clinton says Biden’s age a ‘legitimate issue,’ but he should ‘lean into’ years of experience