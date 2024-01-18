The damning report details the “significant failure” of top local authorities on the day of the May 2022 school shooting.
Recent Posts
- NBA postpones Warriors-Mavericks game after sudden death of Golden State assistant coach
- Russia rejects US proposal to resume talks on nuclear arms control
- WATCH LIVE: DOJ holds a press conference on review of police response to Uvalde school massacre
- 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk praises ‘extremely talented’ wife, Kristin, after she made fashion statement in playoffs
- National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils to build fitness centers in all 50 states