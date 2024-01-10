The hearing comes after a yearlong probe into what lawmakers call the secretary’s ‘failed leadership’ at the southern border.
Recent Posts
- WATCH LIVE: House Homeland Security Committee holds impeachment hearing against Mayorkas
- Indiana Gov. Holcomb touts strong manufacturing, health initiatives in final state address
- Sports betting in Georgia sees renewed support amid opposition
- Iowa Gov. Reynolds urges sweeping changes to special education and health care in state address
- GOP lawmakers urge Bernie Sanders to hold a hearing on the scope of antisemitism at college campuses