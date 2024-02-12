Trump and Smith’s legal teams have frequently disagreed during pretrial hearings over how much discovery should be redacted or entirely shielded from public view in court filings.
Recent Posts
- Why America’s kids are hip to BLM and LGBT but are failing ABC and 123
- WATCH LIVE: Trump expected back in court for classified documents hearing
- Fire breaks out at water park under construction at popular Swedish theme park
- Eagles’ Fletcher Cox calls out 49ers’ Deebo Samuel after Super Bowl loss
- Virginia Gov. Youngkin prioritizes mental health policy as police are overwhelmed by cases