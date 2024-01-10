WATCH: Nancy Mace shreds Hunter Biden for having ‘no balls’ after surprise visit derails House hearing

Hunter Biden’s surprise appearance at a Wednesday House OversightCommittee hearing on Capitol Hill set off a firestorm of reaction among the committee’s members, including Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who accused the president of having “no balls.”

Biden, alongside his attorneys, unexpectedly showed up at the hearing as the committee was preparing to consider the resolution that, if passed, would set up a full House vote on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry against his father.

“My first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That is my first question. Second question, you are the epitome of White privilege coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here and –” Mace said before being interrupted by a Democrat on the committee.

The hearing spiraled into a screaming match with Mace accusing Moskowitz of not allowing a woman on the committee to speak.

Once Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., got the hearing back on track, Mace declared that Biden “should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail.”

“Our nation is founded on the rule of law and the premise that the law applies equally to everyone no matter what your last name is —” she added, before being interrupted by another Democrat objecting to her statement.

In a point of order, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., then called on members of the committee to show respect by not interrupting each other before Comer called on Mace to continue.

“It does not matter who you are, or where you come from, or who your father is, or your last name. Yes, I’m looking at you Hunter Biden as I’m speaking to you. You are not above the law at all,” Mace said.

She argued that Biden had no privilege to claim to avoid a subpoena to appear before the committee for testimony, and said his team didn’t contest the reasons the subpoena was issued. She accused him of “refusing” to comply.

Mace noted that former President Donald Trump’s sons previously appeared for subpoenas, and that Biden broke the law “deliberately” and “flagrantly” by ignoring his.

“The question the American people are asking us is what is Hunter Biden so afraid of? Why can’t you show up for a congressional deposition? You are here for a political stunt. This is just a PR stunt to you. This is just a game that you are playing with the American people. You are playing with the truth,” she said.

“Hunter Biden wasn’t afraid to sell access to Joe Biden to the highest bidder when he was in elected office. He wasn’t afraid to trade on the Biden brand, peddle influence, and share the ill gotten gains with members of his family, including Joe Biden, he wasn’t afraid to compromise the integrity of the presidency and vice presidency by involving Joe Biden in shady business deals with our foreign adversaries,” she said.

Mace said she believed Biden should be held in contempt, and that “he should be hauled off to jail right now.” She then accused Democrats of “hypocrisy” regarding a subpoena for Biden versus past subpoenas for Republicans.

“It brings no joy for us to do this but the president’s son broke the law and must be held accountable in the same way anybody else would. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do so,” she said.

“My last message to you, Hunter Biden: You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes,” she added.