‘Anti-woke’ teacher Gabriel Dannenbring tells ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ that parents ‘have to be loud’ and voice their concerns about schooling.
Recent Posts
- GREG GUTFELD: You can’t turn the country blue when you’re turning its citizens black and blue
- These cases are the result of two different governments failing: John Yoo
- Greg Gutfeld: How about a dose of common sense for once?
- Biden not doing the Super Bowl interview says a lot: Gutfeld
- This bill is beyond anything we could have feared: Stephen Miller