Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins reports on how the owner of a small town restaurant asked former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave the restaurant on ‘Special Report.’
Recent Posts
- Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro’s appeal of sideline ban denied by NFL; team pays fine: report
- Whatever happened to the Huckabee Sanders restaurant incident?
- Federal judge declines to temporarily block key portion of Illinois high-power semiautomatic weapons ban
- Santa dishes out his reindeers’ favorite foods
- Santa dishes out his reindeers’ favorite foods