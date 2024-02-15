White House announces Palestinians will be protected from deportation by Biden’s ‘deferred enforced departure’

The White House announced it will be protecting Palestinian nationals from deportation for at least 18 months.

President Biden released a memorandum on Wednesday explaining his decision to authorize deferred enforced departure (DED) privileges for Palestinian nationals.

“Following the horrific October 7, 2023, terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel, and Israel’s ensuing military response, humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territories, and primarily Gaza, have significantly deteriorated,” the president wrote in the memorandum.

ASKED FOR UPDATE ON BIDEN PROMISE TO SPEAK TO PRESS, KJP SAYS 7 TIMES SHE DOESN’T ‘HAVE ANYTHING’ TO SHARE

“While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger; therefore, I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States,” Biden added.

Exceptions to the DED include Palestinians who do not continuously reside in the U.S. following the memorandum, individuals subject to extradition, those whose presence is a danger to public safety or foreign affairs, and those linked to terrorist activity.

Those approved for DED will also be allowed to apply for noncitizen employment authorization in the U.S. through the Department of Homeland Security.

WHITE HOUSE DODGES ON ‘SERIOUS NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT’ AFTER HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE SOUNDS ALARM

Biden wrote, “I further direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to take appropriate measures to authorize employment for noncitizens whose removal has been deferred, as provided by this memorandum, for the duration of such deferral, and to consider suspending regulatory requirements with respect to F-1 nonimmigrant students who are Palestinians as the Secretary of Homeland Security determines to be appropriate.”

Biden previously extended DED for Hong Kong nationals in August 2021 due to human rights concerns regarding the governance of the Chinese Communist Party.

Coverage of Hong Kong citizens extends through February 2025.

Liberian nationals were granted DED coverage by President George W. Bush in Sept. 2007, with their protection set to expire in June of this year.