White House launching review of Cabinet protocols after defense secretary’s secret hospitalization: memo

The White House is launching a review of Cabinet protocols for delegating authority in the wake of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secret hospitalization, according to a memo obtained by Fox News.

The memo from White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients is addressed to Cabinet secretaries and directs departments and agencies to “submit their agency-specific delegation of authority protocols by Friday, January 12, 2024, to the Office of Cabinet Affairs.”

