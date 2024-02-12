UC Berkeley law professor John Yoo discusses former President Trump’s legal team asking the Supreme Court to extend the delay in the Jan. 6 election interference case on ‘Your World.’
Recent Posts
- Biden admin hit with legal challenge over historic restrictions on offshore oil drilling
- Ex-NFL star JJ Watt faces hard truth about changing hairstyle after Super Bowl LVIII mocking
- West Virginia lawmakers push to ban smoking in cars with children
- Why Trump is ‘probably likely to lose’ at Supreme Court: John Yoo
- Central African Republic reports 10,000 children still fighting with militant groups