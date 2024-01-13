Wild Card matchup between Bills and Steelers postponed to Monday due to winter storm

The Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Monday afternoon due to a winter storm that is expected to impact the Buffalo area this weekend.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Saturday.

“I’ve been in communication with [NFL] commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend,” Hochul posted to X.

“In consultation with our emergency response teams, [Buffalo Bills] leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday.”

The game, which will be played at Highmark Stadium, was originally scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Hochul also announced a full travel ban in Erie County starting at 9:00 p.m. ET Saturday night.

“Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS,” the NFL said in a press release.

“The decision to move the game to Monday was made in consultation with New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the region prepares for the storm.”

The Buffalo area is in a winter storm warning, with “new snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible” Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bills enter the playoff winners of five straight games, defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 to win the AFC East.

The Steelers are 10-7 and won their last three games of the regular season.