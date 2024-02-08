Woman found dead in New York City hotel: ‘It was very scary’

Three women discuss the alleged murder of a 38-year-old woman who was found dead in a SoHo, Manhattan hotel on Thursday, Feb. 8. (Peter Gerber/Fox News Digital)
Recent Posts
- The Five – Thursday, February 8
- Pharma CEOs testify on Capitol Hill over high drug prices
- WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks after no charges brought against him in classified docs case
- Haley reups calls for Biden to take mental competency test
- Donald Trump wins U.S. Virgin Islands Republican presidential caucus