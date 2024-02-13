Zelenskyy turns to Europe for aid as Trump bashes US funding package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning a tour of Western European countries to push for aid against Russia as support for further aid package wanes in the U.S.

Zelenskyy’s trip coincides with the Munich Security Conference in Germany, but the leader will also visit Paris and Berlin, Bloomberg News reported. The details of Zelenskyy’s trip have yet to be fully finalized.

His attention toward Western Europe comes as former President Trump has thrown his weight against sending further military aid to Ukraine. Trump called on Republicans to block a $95 billion package that would provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, with Kyiv getting the lion’s share.

Trump’s move goes back to his longstanding distaste for NATO and his belief that many of the group’s members are not paying their fair share for security. This weekend, he suggested that he would allow Russia to invade countries that weren’t paying their full security dues.

“NATO was busted until I came along,” Trump said Saturday. “I said, ‘Everybody’s gonna pay.’ They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ They couldn’t believe the answer.”

The former U.S. president said “one of the presidents of a big country” once asked him whether the U.S. would still defend their country if they were invaded by Russia, even if they did not pay.

“No, I would not protect you,” Trump recalled telling that country’s leader. “In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills.”

Despite Trump’s opposition, the aid package made it out of the Senate with a vote of 70 to 29.

The bill faces more problems in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives, however, where Trump holds more sway with lawmakers.

