Cardinals shock Eagles on the road to drastically alter NFC playoff picture

The three-win Arizona Cardinals absolutely stunned the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, as James Conner scored the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals, coached by former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, are not in the NFC playoff picture. But the 35-31 win had a huge effect on seeding, as the San Francisco 49ers now have the No. 1 seed locked up because of the Eagles’ loss and their own win over the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles are still in the running for the No. 2 seed, but the Dallas Cowboys, who defeated the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, have a chance to win the NFC East to claim that seed next week.

Arizona was down 21-6 when the second half began, but Kyler Murray got the drive he needed from his offense right away.

They went 10 plays and 75 yards downfield, where running back Michael Carter caught a pass and barreled his way into the end zone to cut into the Philly lead.

Then, after getting a quick three-and-out from Jalen Hurts & Co., Murray led yet another touchdown drive. This time it was Conner catching a short pass from Murray for a five-yard score and there was a successful two-point conversion to tie the game at 21 apiece.

Hurts, knowing he needed to get something going, orchestrated a touchdown drive of his own. On the 13th play of it, he scrambled right and found his tight end, Dallas Goedert, to take the lead once again.

But the Cardinals weren’t going to let that slide. Murray, on fourth-and-4, found Michael Wilson on a slant route for a five-yard touchdown to keep Arizona in the game.

A Philadelphia field goal would come on the ensuing drive, and the Cardinals had the opportunity to take the lead with a touchdown. It took eight plays and 77 yards for that Conner touchdown to break the goal line.

Hurts would throw an interception on a final Hail Mary play, and everyone at Lincoln Financial Field couldn’t believe what they just witnessed.

Murray finished the game with three touchdowns passes and one interception with 232 yards on 25-of-31 through the air, while also rushing for 24 yards. Conner had 128 yards on the ground with one rushing touchdown and one receiving.

For the Eagles, Hurts was just 18-of-23 for 167 yards, but had three touchdowns, two of which went to Julio Jones, which came on his only two catches of the game.

The Eagles will now head to East Rutherford in the final week of the regular season next Sunday, hoping they can defeat the New York Giants and the Cowboys lose to the Commanders to retain that No. 2 seed.