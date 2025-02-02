Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘sick’ over Mavericks’ Luka Doncic trade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was like the rest of the sports world on early Sunday morning when he learned the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers acquired the five-time All-Star, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick. The Utah Jazz were also involved in the trade, acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifinio and a future second-round pick.

“I’m sick rn….” Mahomes wrote on X.

He was far from the only one who was shocked over the deal.

Doncic had been out of the Mavericks’ lineup since Christmas when he exited the game with a strained left calf. He is now prevented from signing a five-year supermax contract extension that would have been worth $345 million. He’s still eligible for a lucrative extension with the max being $230 million.

“There’s other teams that were loading up,” Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said Sunday. “He was going to be able to make his own decision at some point of whether he wants to be here or not, whether we want to supermax him or not, or whether he wants to opt out. We had to take all that into consideration and I feel like we got out in front of what could have been a tumultuous summer.”

Doncic is only 25 and has been one of the top players since Dallas acquired him in a draft day trade with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.

He’s averaging 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. He finished third in NBA MVP voting last year.