Daytona 500: What to know about this year’s ‘Great American Race’

Sunday’s Daytona 500 gets the NASCAR season going full speed ahead.

Forty drivers will be looking to make history at the famous Daytona International Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the race last year out of the 31st position after previously finishing in the top 10 once.

It was his second victory at the track, where he won the 2017 Coke Zero 400. It was also Stenhouse’s third career victory. He also won the 2017 GEICO 500 at Talladega and has eight wins in the Xfinity Series.

Joey Logano, who won this year’s pole, won the race in 2015 after starting fifth. He finished in second last year while starting third for his fourth top-five and seventh top-10 finish

Here’s what you need to know about “The Great American Race.”

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX. Practice was canceled Saturday due to weather, but things are looking up for Sunday.

Row 1 – Joey Logano, Michael McDowell

Row 2 – Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell

Row 3 – Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric

Row 4 – Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin

Row 5 – Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek

Row 6 – Erik Jones, Harrison Burton

Row 7 – Daniel Suarez, Zane Smith

Row 8 – Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski

Row 9 – Kyle Larson, William Byron

Row 10 – Chris Buescher, Chase Briscoe

Row 11 – Ross Chastain, Justin Haley

Row 12 – Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace

Row 13 – Ryan Preece, Kaz Grala

Row 14 – Martin Truex Jr., A.J. Allmendinger

Row 15 – Corey LaJoie, Josh Berry

Row 16 – Todd Gilliland, Ryan Blaney

Row 17 – Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch

Row 18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Riley Herbst

Row 19 – Daniel Hemric, Noah Gragson

Row 20 – Anthony Alfredo, David Ragan

Hamlin ran a 45.575 in the first practice, hitting a top speed of 197.477. Seven others, including Johnson and Wallace, were sub-46 seconds. Logano’s 49.465 was the best in qualifying.

Richard Petty has the most wins at the track with seven. Denny Hamlin has the most wins among active drivers with three. Dale Jarrett is the last driver to win from the pole, in 2000.

