Madden NFL held its annual Super Bowl simulation, predicting a big night for Kansas City.
Recent Posts
- EA’s Madden NFL Makes its annual Super Bowl prediction
- 2 adopted teens arrested in Spain following mother’s grisly murder: report
- Border crisis tipping point, Biden’s anti-Trump tantrum, and more from Fox News Opinion
- ‘Squad’s’ Jamaal Bowman honored radical Black activist, convicted murderer on middle school’s ‘Wall of Honor’
- Biden ghostwriter escapes special counsel charges despite deleting evidence