Fatal blast at Serbian factory leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

A blast Tuesday at a Serbian factory that produces tires, protective gear and industrial explosives killed one person and injured four, police said.
The explosion occurred around 9a.m. at a fuel strip production unit of the Trayal Coorporation factory.
The factory is located in the central city of Krusevac, according to a police statement.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.
The explosion also resulted in a fire at the complex.
Police said the injured have been transferred to the Krusevac hospital.