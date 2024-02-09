Gen. Keane: IDF should not listen to Biden admin’s advice on Gaza war

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane comments on the significance of President Biden publicly questioning Israel’s response in Gaza and reacts to the change of military leadership in Ukraine.
