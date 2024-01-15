Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley offered their predictions on the outcome of Monday’s Iowa caucus, but some also revealed which candidate they refuse to support should that individual eventually become the GOP nominee.
Recent Posts
- Lions win 1st playoff game in 32 years narrowly defeating Rams in wild-card round
- Haley supporters predict outcome of Iowa caucus, reveal who they won’t support as Republican nominee
- Georgia DA Fani Willis claims ‘improper’ relationship accusations are based on race
- Why it seems ‘very likely’ judges will reject Trump’s immunity claim
- Massachusetts suspect shoots victim in Japanese hibachi restaurant: video