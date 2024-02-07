Packers begin search for new CEO with Mark Murphy’s impending retirement

The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday their “process” for hiring a new CEO, as Mark Murphy will be forced to retire next year.

Murphy has run the team since 2007, but the organization’s bylaws state that the position requires retirement at age 70, which Murphy will turn in July 2025.

An 11-person search board will be working with Korn Ferry to find Murphy’s replacement – Korn Ferry was also used in Murphy’s hiring.

“Mark’s contributions to the organization have been tremendous,” Packers executive committee vice president and lead director Susan Finco said in a statement. “From updating the corporate leadership structure to growing and diversifying revenue to increasing the meaningful impact of the Packers in the community, Mark continues to position the Packers for success. We look forward to his insightful leadership in the next year and a half.”

“Our search committee takes this responsibility very seriously as our new leader will shape the Packers’ future,” added executive committee secretary Dan Ariens. “We have been preparing the past several months for this important process, which will be comprehensive and align with NFL rules and requirements, and are pleased to be able to work with Jed Hughes and his team at Korn Ferry.”

Since Murphy took over in 2007, the Packers have become a perennial playoff contender, and their 175 wins since then are the second-most in the NFL, behind only the New England Patriots.

With Murphy, the Packers saw the emergence of Aaron Rodgers into one of the best quarterbacks the game has ever seen, replacing Hall of Famer Brett Favre. In Murphy’s tenure, the Packers have missed the playoffs just four times.

In that span, they have made six conference championships, but have lost all but one – they did win Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season.

The team said the process will take between six and nine months.

