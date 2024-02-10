Panthers’ Dave Canales takes note of comedian’s Super Bowl swipe at NFL Honors

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales took note Thursday night of a swipe at his team from comedian Keegan-Michael Key at the NFL Honors.

Key made a joke about Taylor Swift and the Panthers both being far away from the Super Bowl.

“My understanding is that Taylor Swift is in Tokyo right now. The only people farther from the Super Bowl are the Carolina Panthers,” Key said at the event, via The Charlotte Observer.

Canales responded on X with chin-scratching and bookmark emojis. He definitely appeared to be paying attention to the negative reception Carolina has been getting as the team has struggled over the last few years.

The Panthers finished 2-15 in 2023 with rookie quarterback Bryce Young leading the team. Carolina finished 31st in points scored and 32nd in yards gained.

The team hasn’t had a winning record since the 2017 season when Ron Rivera was the head coach, and the franchise still had Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey on the offensive side of the ball.

Those days are long gone, but Canales is eager to bring back some hope to Charlotte.

“My timeline is today,” Canales said of winning during his introductory press conference. “It’s 1st-and-10, and I have a new set of downs, and my whole call sheet is at my disposal — and I’ve got a bunch of fantastic people to go to work with today.”

Canales served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 before taking the Panthers job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.