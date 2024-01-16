Steelers’ George Pickens blasts refs, calls NFL ‘political’ after playoff loss

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was irate during and after the game as his team was eliminated from the playoffs on Monday evening in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Toward the end of the game, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph tried to target Pickens to extend their last-ditch effort to score. Pickens thought he was held by a Bills defender but did not get the call. He was seen complaining to the officials and then walked to the sideline and slammed his helmet.

Pickens said after the game it was tough to play the Bills and the referees.

“I am still stuck on this game right now with the refs. Refs, refs, refs. That’s the only thing that’s really on my mind when it’s blatant,” Pickens said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I can (if the ball was) contact down the field, ‘go’ ball, me pushing, him pushing, no call, big in, he’s low-hip, diving for the football, we both diving and making a play on the ball. But blatantly grabbing me?

“You’re not gonna win a game if you gotta play the refs and the Buffalo Bills.”

He added that he thought the calls were too political on the field.

“That’s the truth, bro. It’s the refs. The NFL is political. Put that in a quote,” he added.

Pickens wrapped up his second season in the NFL with the loss. He had five catches for 50 yards, but Buffalo won the game 31-17.

Pickens has appeared to be a thorn in the side of the Steelers at times this season. He was called out for his alleged lack of effort on plays. Mike Tomlin said in December he wanted Pickens to be “more professional in addressing some of his shortcomings” to help the process of turning him into a star pass-catcher.

Before the game, CBS Sports reported Pickens was docked around $200,000 in fines by the league and the team over his conduct this season.