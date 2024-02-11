US soldier dead after noncombatant incident in Kuwait

A U.S. soldier died in a noncombatant incident at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, according to a press release from the U.S. Army.

The identification of the soldier is being withheld at this time until notification of kin is complete. The cause of the soldier’s death is being investigated.

Camp Arifjan, a U.S. Army installation located just south of Kuwait City, houses Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard personnel. The installation also hosts personnel from Australia, Canadia, Romania, Poland, and the U.K.

The soldier’s death comes as U.S. bases in the Middle East are on high alert following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed around 1,200 people and injured hundreds of others.

In the months following, a broad coalition of militia groups backed by Iran have attacked U.S. targets more than 160 times for the U.S. support of Israel.

Last month, three U.S. soldiers were killed in a drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan known as Tower 22, near the border with Syria and Iraq. More than 40 soldiers were killed in the attack.

A U.S. official later confirmed to Fox News Digital that the drone that killed the three American soldiers had been manufactured in Iran.